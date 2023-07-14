ORONDO - A harrowing semi truck crash in McNeil Canyon near Orondo Friday morning resulted in the critical injury of its driver.
At around 8:30 a.m., Orondo Fire quickly arrived at the scene, located two miles up McNeil Canyon Road, where they discovered a semi delivery truck with extensive damage perched precariously on the edge of the canyon.
The truck's driver had become trapped within the wreckage, requiring immediate extrication. Two dedicated crews worked tirelessly for a grueling 40 minutes, utilizing the jaws of life tools to cut and bend metal from opposite sides of the vehicle. The rescue operation was further complicated by a guard rail that had pierced the truck's cab, necessitating its removal.
After successfully freeing the driver from the mangled truck, emergency responders carefully carried him up the hillside to an awaiting ambulance. The patient was then transported to the top of the hill, where a helicopter was on standby to rapidly transfer him to Central Washington Hospital. At the time of the accident, the driver's condition was classified as critical, emphasizing the urgent need for medical attention.
In a coordinated effort, a total of fourteen emergency responders from various agencies promptly arrived at the accident scene. The personnel comprised teams from Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue, Mansfield Fire, LCH Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Douglas County Transportation.