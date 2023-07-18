ROYAL CITY - A semi driver is recovering after he rolled his big rig on SR 26 about six miles east of Royal City Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m.
Troopers say 65-year-old Balwant Singh of Auburn was going east when his vehicle drifted onto the eastbound shoulder, causing him to overcorrect and go into the oncoming lane where he rolled.
The semi came to rest on its side in the westbound ditch.
Singh was hurt and transported to Samaritan Hospital.
It's unknown as to what caused the crash but Singh is being charged with negligent driving in the second degree.