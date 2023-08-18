EAST WENATCHEE – The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) has announced that a bat found in Douglas County has tested positive for rabies. This marks the first rabid bat reported in Douglas county and the second in the two-county area this year.
The discovery came to light after a Douglas County resident notified CDHD of a pet-only exposure incident involving a bat. The health district staff advised the family to consult veterinarian care for their two canines and to submit the bat for rabies testing. The bat's samples were forwarded to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL), and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) subsequently confirmed its positive status for rabies on August 16, 2023.
Fortunately, the two dogs exposed to the bat had current rabies vaccinations. They were immediately revaccinated with a USDA-licensed rabies vaccine by their veterinarian post the exposure. The canines have received full veterinary attention, are now under their owner’s close watch, and will be observed meticulously for any signs of illness over the ensuing 45 days.
Washington State Law (WAC 246-100-197) mandates the vaccination of pets against rabies. The CDHD urges residents, especially those in Chelan or Douglas Counties, to reach out to their local veterinarian immediately if they suspect their pet has had contact with a bat.
For pet owners looking to safeguard their furry companions against this deadly virus, here are a few precautionary measures:
* Ensure your pets' rabies vaccinations are always current.
* Supervise your pets directly when they are outside.
* Deter any stray animals, which might be unvaccinated, from approaching.
In case of any direct encounters between residents or their pets and bats, it is imperative to contact your local health jurisdiction. For those residing in Chelan or Douglas Counties, the CDHD is the designated agency. They can offer guidance on potential exposure and determine if the bat should undergo rabies testing.
Residents are urged to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting both their pets and the wider community from potential rabies threats.