LEAVENWORTH - Unforgiving terrain on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth has finally revealed the body of a long-time missing climber who was killed in an avalanche in February 2023.
The warm weather melted enough snow to expose the body of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee of Bayside, New York. Lee was one of three climbers killed in an avalanche earlier this year.
Difficult terrain, adverse weather and deep snow made it impossible to recover the two remaining bodies on the peak for months, according to Chelan County Sheriff's officials.
Lee's body was recently found by a Chelan County Mountain Rescue climber who was taking a personal trip up Colchuck Peak. The climber had ascended to the top of the peak where they called emergency responders.
Lee's body was collected by two Chelan County Mountain Rescue climbers and was eventually taken to the Chelan County Coroner for examination.
One of the three dead climbers remains on the peak, Yun Park of Palisades, New Jersey.