EAST WENATCHEE - Wednesday marked an exciting day for the Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee with the return of the airfield's second daily passenger flight.
The airport ceremoniously welcomed the passengers who flew out on the 6 a.m. flight, which was the inaugural journey of Alaska Airlines' second flight to and from the Seattle Tacoma International Airport.
Pangborn now has an Alaska Airlines flight leaving for SeaTac at 6 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. daily with flights to East Wenatchee departing from the Seattle area at around noon and 11 p.m.
During a recent presentation by Volare Aviation Consulting during a Port of Chelan-Douglas event, Volare's Jack Penning provided an update on plans for regional air service out of Pangborn. Volare stated that a goal has been set to restore a third daily passenger flight by Summer 2024. In addition, a timeline has been set to allow service to other metropolises like Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix by Summer 2024. In the distant future, the consulting firm wants to work with Pangborn in adding flights to other cities like San Francisco and Denver.