MOSES LAKE — Law enforcement is serving search warrants Wednesday morning near Moses Lake in connection to trafficking stolen catalytic converters.
Law enforcement serving search warrants at the Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop and a home on the property located in the 4800 block of Stratford Road, according to the sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe the property owner has been purchasing stolen catalytic converters and reselling them.
Agencies on scene include the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake and Quincy police, The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, MACC 911, Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington State Patrol.
Anyone that has been a victim of catalytic converter theft in the past three weeks and have not reported the theft can call 509-754-2011 ext. 4591. The phone number is available until 5 p.m. Wednesday.