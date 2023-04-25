WENATCHEE - A search party is being organized to look for a Wenatchee man who is believed to have disappeared into the foothills to the west of the Wenatchee Valley.
Travis Coleman was last seen on Saturday, April 22 at around 5:30 p.m. at Cherry Manor on Montana Street.
Those who know Travis say he was possibly headed to Saddle Rock on foot.
A search party is meeting at the base of the Saddle Rock trailhead at 12:30 p.m. today to look for Travis.
"Due to conversation with him prior to missing and his recent behavior we believe he may have walked up towards castle rock or possibly all the way down to mission creek in cashmere. We are first checking castle rock," Travis' sister told Source ONE News.
Travis is described as being 5'10" and 180 lbs.
If you think you saw Travis, 509-387-1707.