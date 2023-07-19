SEATTLE - The long wait is finally over for Seahawks fans who have been yearning for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Last fall, the team announced their plans to don throwback uniforms during the 2023 season. And now, the moment has arrived as the Seahawks gear up to debut their 90s-era throwback uniforms in a Week 8 home game against the Cleveland Browns.
For years, fans have been clamoring for the return of the iconic throwback uniforms, and the team has heeded their calls. The classic jerseys, adorned in the Seahawks' original colors of old royal and apple green, have stirred up a sense of nostalgia and joy among the fan community.
Earlier this offseason, several players had the privilege of modeling the eagerly awaited uniforms. And according to none other than the star linebacker Bobby Wagner, the throwback jerseys lived up to the hype. Describing them as "fire," Wagner's excitement echoed the sentiment of many players who cherished the opportunity to sport the vintage look on the field.
While the players will undoubtedly wear the throwback uniforms with pride during their games, the good news doesn't stop there. Seahawks enthusiasts from all walks of life can now get their hands on these treasured pieces of history. The team has officially made the throwback jerseys available for purchase, allowing fans to show their unwavering support for their beloved team in a stylish and classic manner.
The Seattle Seahawks say the 90s-era throwback uniforms evoke memories of iconic moments and legendary players that have graced the Seahawks' rich history.