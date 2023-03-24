PULLMAN — The Seattle Seahawks’ live mascot, Taima, will be ready to go this upcoming season after undergoing a procedure at Washington State University to remove a concerning growth from his left foot.
Dr. Marcia Logsdon, a falconer and an exotics veterinarian at WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman, led the surgery earlier this month to remove a small mass from the left foot of the augur hawk.
“His surgery went very, very well, and fortunately the mass was not cancerous,” Logsdon said. “He should be all ready to go for the season opener and another Super Bowl for the Seahawks.”
Taima has been a fixture at Seahawks’ games since 2005, making a flight from the team tunnel to midfield.
David Knutson, Taima’s owner, says the hawk received a short break from training but has resume normal activities.
“You are always nervous when anesthesia is involved with raptors, so when Dr. Logsdon texted me and said the procedure had gone perfect, that was a big relief,” Knutson said.
Taima was initially brought to WSU in early March to have the mass examined.