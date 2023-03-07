MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare and Washington State University have partnered to give medical students education and training in Moses Lake.
Samaritan and the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine are working to develop a program to support education of medical students, including the interprofessional education with WSU’s College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and other programs.
“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to advance our partnership with the WSU College of Medicine,” said Theresa Sullivan, Samaritan CEO. “Their commitment to training physicians and medical professionals towards a rural track is vital to the development of our future workforce.”
Both the WSU College of Medicine and Samaritan are committed to developing an undergraduate medical education program and possible future expansion of a residency program based in Moses Lake.
“The College of Medicine was established to create healthcare leaders that our rural communities need now,” said Dr. James M. Record, interim dean for the College of Medicine. “This partnership with Samaritan exemplifies our dedication to investing in central Washington communities to expand both healthcare education and healthcare access to its residents.”
The program, which will host up to four students each year, is set to kick off this summer.
“I’m excited to be able to train students from small communities who fully intend to live and work in rural communities in the future,” said Samaritan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter. “Being a physician in a small community has its challenges, but it’s incredibly rewarding and we are excited to show them it can be done.”