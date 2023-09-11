GRANT COUNTY — Plans that began back in 2018 to replace the existing hospital facility have faced numerous challenges and setbacks, not least of which was the global pandemic. According to Samaritan Healthcare, the project's journey, which initially showed promise of being self-funded, eventually required a substantial bond approval from the local community in 2023.
In 2018, health leaders say the initial groundwork for the replacement hospital began, with feasibility studies showing that it could be constructed and financed solely through hospital operations. The excitement was tangible, as the foundation was scheduled to be laid in the fall of 2020.
However, in March of 2020, Samaritan staffers say the unexpected hit. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the project into a hiatus. It wasn't until late 2021 that the hospital could restart the replacement efforts, emphasizing value engineering and repricing.
Yet, the aftershocks of the pandemic continued to reverberate throughout the construction industry. By July 2022, the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the hospital replacement project surged above the expected budget. It's believed that unexpected rise was due to increasing construction costs and an overall volatility in the construction sector. Given this setback, the Board of Commissioners declined the GMP, pushing the leadership to consider alternative solutions.
Though attempts were made through value engineering to bridge the budgetary gap, they proved inadequate. It soon became evident that seeking the hospital district voters' approval for a bond was the only viable path forward.
By December 2022, the Board of Commissioners entrusted the Leadership Team to assess public opinion regarding a potential bond. Following focus group discussions and community input sessions, the feedback, overwhelmingly positive, was presented to the Board in January.
The followin month, in a decisive move, the Board greenlit a special election, posing the question to the voters of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 1: Would they approve a $130 Million bond?
The April special election results showcased the community's support, with a significant 65.9% approving the bond.
This $130 Million bond will finance a substantial chunk of the $225 Million Hospital project. Samaritan's operations will cover the remaining expenses, holding true, in part, to the original feasibility projections.
