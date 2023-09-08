MOSES LAKE, WA – Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake announced its decision to terminate its contract with insurance giant Premera Blue Cross after failed attempts to renegotiate reimbursement rates. The rates have not been updated since March 2017, and despite prolonged discussions since April 2021, the two parties could not reach a consensus. This means, starting from January 1, 2024, Samaritan will no longer be part of Premera's network.
Despite not receiving a rate increase from Premera since 2017, Samaritan has noted that the insurer's member premiums have steadily risen. According to data sourced from the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, Premera has instigated rate hikes of up to 35% since 2017. For 2024 alone, they are proposing rate increases of 15.83% for Individual plans and 5.61% for Small Group plans.
To mitigate potential disruption, Samaritan took proactive measures earlier this summer, reaching out to various community employers. This move was designed to inform them about the negotiation status and potentially allow these employers ample time to explore alternative insurance options before the contract termination takes effect at the year's end.
The trend of Washington hospitals being forced into such drastic measures with their Premera contracts is becoming concerning. The list includes notable names such as Providence in 2019, Confluence in 2022, and three more in 2023—EvergreenHealth, UW Medicine, and MultiCare Yakima—all of whom cited inadequate reimbursement rates as the core issue.
Samaritan's decision to part ways with Premera is unprecedented in its recent history. The healthcare provider emphasized that such decisions aren't made lightly and that they have a consistent history of securing mutually beneficial deals with payers. The healthcare provider has shown considerable flexibility throughout the negotiation phase in an earnest attempt to avoid this outcome.
Presently, the rates offered by Premera are substantially below what Samaritan receives from comparable payers in the region. On average, Premera's reimbursements are 20% lower than other commercial payers, sometimes even underpaying compared to Medicaid or Medicare. Such continuous underpayment jeopardizes the financial well-being of the hospital and its clinics, ultimately impacting the community's overall health.
Samaritan remains committed to the community and is eager to continue offering healthcare services to Premera-covered patients. However, the hospital emphasizes the need for fair reimbursement, in line with the escalating costs of healthcare provision over the past six years.
“We're always working to enhance our services, tailoring them to the unique healthcare needs of our community. It's a privilege to serve them,” stated a representative from Samaritan. They also expressed hope for resuming productive discussions with Premera in the future.