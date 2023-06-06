Sabey Data Centers, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, is gearing up for a momentous occasion—the fence removal ceremony. Scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023, this event holds immense significance as it signifies the joining of campuses in Quincy, Washington, and marks a major milestone in the company's growth, particularly at the Quincy location.
Sabey Data Centers' Quincy facility is renowned as one of their most successful multi-tenant data center campuses, spanning an impressive 525,000 square feet across four purpose-built buildings. With a focus on modular efficiency, these state-of-the-art facilities are managed by Sabey's critical environment management team. By merging the Quincy campuses into one cohesive complex, Sabey Data Centers aims to further solidify its position as a premier provider of infrastructure solutions.
The fence removal event will witness the presence of the entire Sabey team, including the executive leadership, all eagerly awaiting the opportunity to celebrate this occasion.
Sabey staff say consolidation of strengths and resources from the Quincy campuses will enable Sabey Data Centers to offer even greater value to its clients through expanded services. The removal of the fence not only physically connects the campuses but also represents a metaphorical bridging of capabilities, signifying the company's readiness to provide enhanced solutions to meet diverse infrastructure requirements.
The ceremony itself will take place at the Quincy Data Center in Quincy, Washington. As the clock strikes 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Sabey Data Centers will officially embark on a new chapter in its journey, with the entire team standing witness to this pivotal moment.
The ceremony comes after the Quincy campus wrapped up its 70 MW expansion project last year.