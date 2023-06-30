KITTITAS COUNTY - Firefighting efforts have paid off, as crews have successfully contained approximately 75% of the fire.
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries, and no structures are currently under threat from the blaze. Despite the arduous conditions, firefighters managed to maintain the fire within its existing perimeter in most areas. Moreover, the weather, although hot, has not brought strong winds that could potentially push the fire into unburned fuel.
The focus of the ongoing firefighting operation is twofold. Firstly, efforts are concentrated on completing containment lines wherever feasible. This entails establishing strong barriers to prevent the fire's spread and encroachment into unburned areas. Secondly, firefighters are diligently working on extinguishing hot spots within the fire's interior. By doing so, they aim to prevent embers from being carried across the perimeter, which could potentially ignite new areas.
Occasional sightings of smoke may still occur as small pockets of unburned fuel within the burn area catch fire and subsequently burn themselves out. Despite this, the situation remains under control, and the fire is gradually being brought to heel.
However, weather conditions in the region are anticipated to worsen, with a Fire Weather watch issued for the upcoming weekend. These heightened weather conditions present an added challenge to the firefighters, as the risk of fire spread and escalation becomes more pronounced.
Due to the evolving situation, a Level One evacuation has been issued for the area east of the Yakima River.
The Roza Creek fire spans across lands controlled by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The affected region is not only a hub for diverse wildlife but also hosts popular recreational areas.
No closures are in effect, and all campgrounds along the Yakima River remain open.