QUINCY - An 18-year-old Royal City man is fighting for his life following a harrowing single-vehicle crash earlier today, according to Grant County Sheriff's officials.
Steven Torres Morales was reportedly driving a 2016 Nissan Altima at an extremely high speed on Adams Road North when he lost control. Witnesses say the vehicle veered off the road, barreled into a barrow ditch, and collided with a small concrete irrigation canal. The impact was so severe that the car was propelled into the air.
Making its uncontrolled descent, the vehicle landed with in a nearby home's yard, continuing its trajectory northbound. The car sped across a filled 75-foot-long irrigation pond before violently colliding with a massive tree. The force of this collision was such that the rear of the vehicle rose, smashing the roof against the tree, and then the car finally came to a halt near the tree.
Disturbingly, Morales was not strapped in and was forcibly thrown through the windshield upon impact. Miraculously, after the ejection, Morales managed to drag himself across the driveway and made it to the doorstep of the nearby home. The exact time Morales spent awaiting aid is uncertain, but the residents of the home found him around 6 a.m. and promptly dialed 911.
Emergency services rushed Morales, who had sustained life-threatening injuries, to Quincy Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance.