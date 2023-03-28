ROYAL CITY — A Royal City teenager was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in a Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) investigation.
INET, along with Royal City police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington State Patrol, served a search warrant on Monday at a home in the 8300 block of Road D.4 Southeast near Royal City. The warrant was in relation to a several months-long drug investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 17-year-old Royal High School student was arrested as he left the home. Investigators searched a vehicle and reportedly found small bags of suspected cocaine and Molly, along with a scale.
The boy was arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and MDMA.