ROYAL CITY — A Royal City man is facing drug distribution charges following an investigation by Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.
John P. Contreras, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
INET detectives, along with Royal City police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington State Patrol, served a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Calla Street Northwest in Royal City.
Contreras was taken into custody following a traffic stop shortly after he left his home, according to court records.
During a search of Contreras’ home and vehicle, detectives reportedly found more than an ounce of cocaine, along with more than $11,000 in cash. Four firearms, scales and packaging material were also found, according to the sheriff’s office.
INET detectives continue to investigate.