ROYAL CITY - A state grant in the amount of $350,000 has solidified plans to develop a soccer field at Royal City Lion's Park.
The money was recently awarded by the state's Youth Athletic Facilities Program via the Recreation and Conservation Office.
The soccer field will be a natural turf field with movable goals, a perimeter fence, and parking. The field will allow the city to better meet youth sports needs and expand the outdoor recreational opportunities for residents.
In association with the soccer field, the project will include the construction of paths and access routes, fencing, landscaping improvements, signage and a kiosk.
The project is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.
The total cost of the project is approximately $426,000.