Rendering of Royal City soccer field project

Credit: WA State Recreation and Conservation Office

ROYAL CITY - A state grant in the amount of $350,000 has solidified plans to develop a soccer field at Royal City Lion's Park.

The money was recently awarded by the state's Youth Athletic Facilities Program via the Recreation and Conservation Office.

The soccer field will be a natural turf field with movable goals, a perimeter fence, and parking. The field will allow the city to better meet youth sports needs and expand the outdoor recreational opportunities for residents.

Credit: WA State Recreation and Conservation Office

In association with the soccer field, the project will include the construction of paths and access routes, fencing, landscaping improvements, signage and a kiosk.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

The total cost of the project is approximately $426,000.  

