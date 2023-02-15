ROYAL CITY - A likely life-changing experience occurred this week when a local man realized he won $2,000,000 from Washington's Lottery in Royal City.
Washington's Lottery website reports that Manuel M. bought an Evergreen State Riches scratch ticket from Brownie's Korner fuel station on Feb. 13 and quickly realized he had won the seven-digit sum of money.
The prize is not delegated in one lump sum. Instead, the winner will receive $80,000 per year for the next 25 years.
An Evergreen State Riches scratch ticket costs $30.
Out of the 1,840,890 tickets printed, only three contain the top prize of $2 million.