ROYAL CITY - Local business owners are reeling after their building was damaged and ransacked by a thief early Wednesday in Royal City.
Royal Towing Owner Blanca Azucena says security footage caught the perpetrator smashing her glass door and entering the business at around 2 a.m.
Blanca says the culprit disconnected the alarm system to prevent an immediate response from law enforcement. Blanca says the man stole check books, credit cards, a laptop and paperwork. In addition, the thief made off with customer’s vehicle keys, using them to enter customers’ vehicles to steal their personal belongings.
By the time the owners got to the shop, the suspect was gone.
Blanca says she later learned that the suspect traveled to their business in a stolen Acura car out of Pasco and burned it after the heist, later stealing a 2012 Chevy Impala to leave Royal City.
The perp was caught committing the crime on camera.
If you think you saw this man or know of him, contact your local law enforcement agency.