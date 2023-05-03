CONNELL – A one-car rollover crash near Connell injured a 22-year-old man on Wednesday.
Washington State Troopers say Jose Alcala Mendez of Connell was traveling southbound on SR 395 just north of Connell when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and its unknown if he was intoxicated during the crash.
Jose was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Jose was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m.