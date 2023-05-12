MOSES LAKE – A 69-year-old man is dead after rolling his vehicle late Thursday night near Potholes Reservoir, south of Moses Lake.
State Troopers say the unnamed man from Belfair was going west on SR 262 when he began driving on the westbound shoulder, lost control and rolled.
The vehicle reportedly rolled across the road onto the eastbound shoulder where it eventually came to rest.
Troopers say the driver wasn’t buckled up when he crashed.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.