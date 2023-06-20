ROCK ISLAND - 25-year-old Jesse Robert Cadenas of Rock Island is missing.
The autistic man has been reported missing from his home in the 300 block of Hammond Lane.
Jesse, a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday morning leaving on a bicycle in an unknown direction. He is 5'6" and weighs 120 pounds, wearing either a tank top or a blue plaid shirt.
Jesse left behind his cell phone and keys. Concerned authorities are urging anyone with information or sightings to contact Rivercom at 509-663-9911, referencing Douglas County case #23D02957.
Rock Island residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant details that may help in locating Cadenas and ensuring his safe return home.