SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that rock blasting closures will resume Wednesday, Aug. 16, on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. This move is part of an ongoing effort to improve and widen the road.
WSDOT and contractor crews will close I-90 for approximately one hour beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During these closures, eastbound travelers will be halted at exit 64, while westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.
The rock blasting is an integral part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes between the Cabin Creek interchange and the West Easton interchange. The additional lanes are expected to ease congestion and enhance safety along this crucial corridor.
Blasting is scheduled to occur one to two times per week throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall, one hour before sunset, and each closure will last up to one hour. The department emphasized that the schedule is subject to change, and closures may be rescheduled if necessary.
The public is advised to plan travel accordingly and stay updated on the latest traffic conditions and road construction project status. Real-time information on the construction project can be accessed by visiting the WSDOT real-time travel map online.