MOSES LAKE - Four spot fires along I-90 disrupted life in Moses Lake on Wednesday.
City of Moses Lake fire officials say four spot fires spanned along I-90 from the east end of Moses Lake to the city's west end at around 6:40 p.m.
Three of the four fires were roughly 200 ft. by 200 ft. The largest and most aggressive fire was two acres in size.
Firefighters say it burned into a neighborhood, burning fencing, landscaping and two outbuildings. Authorities say the buildings that burned were tool shed-type buildings.
Firefighters marveled over the neighborhood's ability to come together to fend off the flames with hoses and tools.
Residents also took the liberty of evacuating some residents as the tall flames burned uphill. It reportedly took two hours to extinguish the fires.
Fire officials say no one was hurt.