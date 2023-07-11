EPHRATA – In the early morning hours of July 6, Ephrata Police were doing traffic control for a woman who had given birth on the side of the road.
Police say the call came in at around 1:40 a.m.
The pregnant woman and the woman’s mother were reportedly on their way to the hospital when the baby was delivered.
The car was parked on Nat Washington Way near SR 282. Police and EMTs arrived after the baby was born.
Wayne Walker of Lifeline Ambulance says the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl inside the car with the mother of the pregnant woman helping deliver the baby.
Walker says the mother and baby were doing well in the subsequent moments after the birth. Both mom and baby were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment and monitoring.