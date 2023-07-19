AIRWAY HEIGHTS - A Ritzville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle at a roundabout about a mile west of Airway Heights near Spokane on Tuesday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., Troopers say 47-year-old Jerry Armstrong of Ritzvile was doing east on US 2.
As he entered a roundabout, Armstrong fell sideways and collided with another vehicle in the roundabout. Despite wearing a helmet, Armstrong died at the scene.
State Patrol officials say Armstrong was going too fast.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.