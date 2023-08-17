LEAVENWORTH - In a heartening turn for local journalism, the Seattle Times reports five newspapers in north-central Washington, that were on the brink of closure, have found new hope. Carol Forhan, the publisher of the Leavenworth Echo and its four sister publications, managed to keep these weeklies afloat against significant odds, especially during the devastating business impacts of the pandemic.
“This has been a journey of perseverance, both for my family and the community,” Forhan told the Seattle Times. Forhan recently decided to sell her papers to a passionate Port Townsend duo.
The acquisition by Terry Ward and Amy Yaley, the minds behind Ward Media LLC, includes the Leavenworth Echo, Cashmere Valley Record, Lake Chelan Mirror, Brewster’s Quad City Herald, and the monthly Wenatchee Business Journal.
Having weathered a storm where many newspapers, including the family-owned Grant County Journal in Ephrata, shut down, Forhan’s commitment is a testament to her dedication, according to Seattle Times columnist Brier Dudley. Dudley wrote that Forhan's resilience was further tested with the loss of her husband, Bill Forhan, in 2021.
For Ward, a seasoned newspaper manager, and Yaley, this acquisition is an exciting opportunity. Ward, with a history stretching back to his high school newspaper days in 1989, emphasized the potential of these papers. "Our focus will be on rejuvenating local journalism. I believe there's much room for growth, and we intend to invest accordingly," he commented.
The papers currently have a modest team of five full-timers, two part-time circulation employees, and five correspondents. Ward plans to increase this workforce, emphasizing hiring reporters for each publication, bolstering the digital side of the business, and incorporating account executives to drive advertising.
Lake Chelan, Leavenworth, and other communities in the region hold untapped potential, and Ward is optimistic about tapping into it. "I envision these newspapers reflecting the vibrancy of their respective communities," he told the Seattle Times.
The Forhans' journey began in 2000 when they acquired the papers, uniting under the NCW Media banner. Their dedication, especially during recent digital shifts, was supported by their two sons. But challenges, including finding affordable reporters and managing costs during the pandemic, took their toll.
Forhan, after years of financial hardships with the papers, moved her operations into her home in May. But she remains upbeat, expressing gratitude for her health and the continuation of her newspapers under eager new ownership.
The dynamic duo, Ward and Yaley, have already established their presence with an office in Wenatchee. There's also a buzz about their potential interest in reviving the Grant County Journal.
In an era marked by a bleak outlook for the print industry, Ward remains hopeful. “With meticulous management and rejuvenated investments, I believe our papers will resonate with the communities they serve,” he expressed to the newspaper.