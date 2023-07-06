MOSES LAKE - The highly anticipated public open house for the Moses Lake Washington Temple is set to begin on Friday, August 4, and continue until Saturday, August 19, excluding Sundays. To accommodate visitors, online reservations can now be made at reservations.churchofjesuschrist.org.
The guided tours of the temple will commence at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and the final tours will start at 8 p.m. Pacific Time. Individuals of all ages are invited to participate in the free tours, which include a brief video presentation and a walking tour, lasting approximately one hour. The temple is wheelchair accessible, and it is recommended that visitors wear comfortable shoes and dress modestly.
Situated on Yonezawa Boulevard between Division Street and Road K NE, across from Yonezawa Park, the Moses Lake Washington Temple is a single-story structure spanning approximately 20,000 square feet. Additionally, a 17,000-square-foot meetinghouse has been built adjacent to the temple on the 17-acre site.
The temple's dedication will be presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on September 17. Two sessions are planned for that day, with the first session commencing at 10 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. These dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the temple district.
President Russell M. Nelson initially announced the construction of the Moses Lake Washington Temple during the April 2019 general conference, alongside seven other temples. It took six months to identify the temple site location, and a year after the announcement, an exterior rendering of the temple was released.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held on October 10, 2020, with Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy, presiding over the momentous event. Once completed, the Moses Lake Washington Temple will become the fourth dedicated temple in the state of Washington, joining the Seattle Washington Temple (dedicated in 1980), Spokane Washington Temple (1999), and Columbia River Temple (2001) in Richland. Moreover, during the October 2022 general conference, a temple for Tacoma was announced, further expanding the sacred places of worship in the region.