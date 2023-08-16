WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recent analysis by the Pew Research Center has unveiled that women in the United States continue to earn less than men, but a silver lining emerges for younger workers.
According to a study from the Pew Research Center using Census Bureau data, women under 30 in select metropolitan areas are either earning the same or surpassing their male counterparts.
According to data published by Pew Research, women under 30 in the Wenatchee metro area are earning 20% more than men in the same age range. Out of the 250 metropolitan areas researched by Pew, Wenatchee has the largest wage gap favoring women younger than 30. In 2019, men in the aforementioned age range earned an average of $25,251 annually compared to the $30,363 average income for women in their 20's or younger. Pew Research tallied 3,818 men and 2,568 women who were under 30 and working in the Wenatchee metro in 2019.
The rest of America
For U.S. full-time, year-round workers in 2019, women’s median annual earnings remained at 82% of men's earnings. Yet, when focusing on younger workers, the scenario changes: 22 out of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas see younger women earning the same or more than young men. Notably, metropolitan regions such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles are leading the charge. Young women in New York and Washington metro areas earn a striking 102% of what young men make, while in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area, young women’s median earnings match those of their male peers.
However, the overall scenario remains mixed. Roughly 16% of young women working full time live in metropolitan areas where they earn at par or more than men. Contrastingly, in places like Mansfield, Ohio, and Odessa, Texas, women under 30 earn merely between 67% and 69% of what men do.
The Midwest stands out regionally, with a more pronounced wage gap. Here, young women typically earn about 90% of their male counterparts, whereas in other regions, they earn 94% or more.
It's important to note the shifts over time. In 2000, women aged 16 to 29 earned 88% of what men in the same age group did. By 2019, when this group aged to between 35 and 48, this ratio dropped to women earning just 80% of what men did. This suggests that while the initial years in the labor market might reflect smaller wage disparities, the gap tends to widen as workers age.
Labor economists use data from full-time, year-round workers to negate differences in part-time employment and labor market attachment. Despite such controls, disparities exist in the number of hours worked: young men under 30 typically work an average of 44 hours a week, whereas young women work about 42 hours.
This latest data sheds light on the intricate patterns of the gender wage gap, emphasizing both the progress made and the challenges that remain in achieving wage equality in the U.S.
For a full list of data published on America's 250 metropolitan areas, click here.