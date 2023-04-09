VANTAGE - A man who reportedly brandished a gun during an argument drew a large emergency response near the Vantage Bridge on Sunday.
Sometime during the evening, Grant County Sheriff's officials say a man put a gun to his head during an argument and then ran down the cliff, across the road and down another embankment to the shore of the Columbia River.
Deputies responded and attempted to look for the gun-wielding man, but to no avail.
Authorities called off the search for the man at about 8:15 p.m. due to darkness setting in and the rugged terrain.
The Washington State Patrol is closing the milepost 140 overlook overnight at Wildhorse Monument westbound I-90. Motorists are asked to report any suspicious persons in that area.