KENNEWICK - The Tri-City Herald reports that 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell admitted to killing her longtime partner in Mesa last year, fleeing with their two kids shortly after the murder.
According to the Franklin County Graphic newspaper, 54-year-old Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson was identified as the homicide victim who was found dead at her home in Mesa.
The incident that was allegedly between Chervenell and her wife happened on Aug. 5 at a home in the 100 block of N 1st Avenue in Mesa.
According to the Tri-City Herald, Kathleen taught in the Othello School District for a few months prior to running for Mesa mayor in 2017.
Kathleen's body was found under a pile of bicycles on her residential property.
Authorities suspect she was killed by her partner, 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell. Chiloe, who was court ordered not to go near Kathleen and their two children (ages 7 and 9), went to the home where she allegedly killed Kathleen and took the two children. Hours later, authorities found Chiloe's vehicle with Chiloe and her children inside; the kids were not harmed.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Chiloe had a history of physically abusing Kathleen and suffered from drug addiction.
As a result of Chiloe's confession, prosecutors dropped the burglary, kidnapping and assault charges that were against her.
The Herald reports that prosecutors are recommending Chiloe be sentenced to 25 years in prison.