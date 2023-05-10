OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, the Capital Press reported that the state of Washington plans to follow California's lead in banning the sale of new diesel trucks in Washington. Mike Faulk, a spokesman with the governor's office, confirmed the state's plans to adopt the rule in an email to the Capital Press.
"We’re still reviewing California's actions, but I can confirm the state plans to go through the process of adopting these standards," he told the publication.
Faulk said the state does not have an established timeline as to when it plans to implement the regulation. California's ban on commercial diesel trucks will take effect in 2036.
Last year, Washington announced that it will not allow the sale and purchase of gas-powered vehicles in 2035 shortly after California opted to impose the same standard.