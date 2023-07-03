The Odessa Record reports that the small community of Keller is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Mary Jayn LaPlante, who was tragically killed in a single-car crash that occurred late Friday, June 23.
The incident, which took place at the intersection of Sherman Road North and Williams Road East, also left five other juveniles injured.
According to officials, initial indications suggest that LaPlante was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:13 p.m. on Friday night.
Despite the efforts of first responders and medical professionals, the publication reports LaPlante was declared deceased in the early hours of Saturday, June 24.
The cause of the crash, which resulted in the vehicle rolling multiple times, is still under investigation by authorities.
Among the occupants of the vehicle, one unnamed juvenile was in critical condition. The four other youths who were injured were initially taken to the hospital but have since been released, according to officials.
The Odessa Record article stated that Mary Jayne LaPlante was not only a student at Wilbur-Creston-Keller High School but also a first-line descendant of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
A GoFundMe was started to help support LaPlante's family.