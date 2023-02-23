LEAVENWORTH - An article published by Climbing Magazine was able to shed more light on what may have led to a climbing disaster on Colchuck Peak that killed three on Sunday near Leavenworth.
According to the publication, the Northwest Avalanche Center's forecast indicated that the avalanche danger for Colchuck Peak was 'moderate' on the day it occurred. However, it did note that was significant wind-slab risk at higher elevations and the avalanche hazard would spike by that evening: from “moderate” through “considerable” to “high.” But because the climbers had been in the backcountry for multiple days and didn't have devices capable of connecting to satellite internet, they were without access to updated snow conditions.
United Press International reports that the climbing party did not have any formal avalanche training, and no one was carrying avalanche beacons.
The Colchuck Peak avalanche is the deadliest avalanche of the 2022-2023 season in the United States to date.
There are still no plans to attempt a recovery of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington state’s Colchuck Peak last weekend because conditions remain too dangerous, authorities said Thursday.
Two avalanche experts tried to reach the scene on Wednesday, but failed to make it all the way due to the risk of further slides, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. At least 20 inches of snow had fallen in the area in the last couple days, further complicating any recovery efforts, they said.
It was too cloudy Thursday for the sheriff's office to send a helicopter to survey the site, said sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Reinfeld.
The victims were Seong Cho, a 54-year-old male Korean citizen from West Hartford, Connecticut; Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York; and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey. They were members of a climbing club based in New York, the sheriff's office said.
They were killed Sunday as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot (2,653-meter) Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Seattle. A fourth member of their party was also caught up in the slide, but suffered only minor injuries and was able to verify that the three had died before additional avalanches covered the bodies.