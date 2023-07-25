MOSES LAKE - Before he crooned his way into the hearts of millions with hits like "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," Tony Bennett was Anthony Dominick Benedetto, a combat infantryman in World War II, as recently revealed in a KXLY interview with Richard Black of Moses Lake.
"A lot of people don't know that Tony Bennett is a combat infantryman. A grunt. Weapon in hand, on the ground, facing the enemy," Black reminisced in the interview.
Richard Black's father's regiment was merged with Bennett's late in the war. Together, they experienced the stark brutality of war as they were clearing a village in northeast France, only to be met with an unexpected attack by the Germans.
The soldiers were thrust into a nerve-racking firefight as a German Panzer tank rolled around a corner, its machine guns unleashing bursts of deadly fire. The American soldiers, including Bennett, were armed with hand grenades and a machine gun, while Black's father held a bazooka.
In the heat of the battle, a bullet found its mark in Black's father's shoulder, but not before he could take his shot at the imposing Panzer. "As he was getting ready to fire it, he yelled, 'you better get down Tony, because I'm gonna let this thing fly. And it's going to be either us or them,'" Black told KXLY.
His shot was a direct hit, incapacitating the enemy tank and allowing the American soldiers to escape. That intense experience forged a bond between Black's father and Bennett that would span decades.
After the war, Bennett found his calling in music and ascended the ladder of fame, but he never forgot his friend from the war. He always reserved tickets at his concerts for the Black family, a testament to their enduring friendship.
Meanwhile, Richard Black also found success, albeit in the world of radio, interviewing stars from every imaginable band, from Aerosmith to Journey, and of course, his family's old friend, Bennett.
In a poignant moment during the interview, Bennett reflected on their shared past, saying, "I've always got him in my prayers and everything, always, because he saved our lives when we were on the line and he's never forgotten in my mind."