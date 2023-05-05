DAVENPORT - The Lincoln County Record-Times reports that a Moses Lake man who allegedly killed his wife last year in a rural area of Lincoln County has come to terms on a plea agreement.
54-year-old Charles Bergman is facing first-degree murder for the death of Theresa Bergman in September 2022.
According to the newspaper, Bergman reached a plea agreement during a readiness hearing on May 2. The Lincoln County Record-Times disclosed that Bergman is expected to plead guilty in exchange for a second-degree murder conviction instead of a first-degree murder conviction. A change of plea sentencing is set for May 30, 2023.
Theresa Bergman’s body was discovered by a farmer in rural Lincoln County, days after she and Charles Bergman were last seen at the Spokane International Airport.
Investigators say Theresa Bergman had a traumatic injury to the right side of her head and appeared that she had been struck by a thin, hard object, according to court records.
The couple had been reported missing after not returning home from the airport on Sept. 18. Family members told investigators the two had been married for about 36 years but Theresa had recently asked Charles for a separation. According to family, Charles became depressed and suicidal.
Theresa Bergman had flown from Spokane to New York on Sept. 10 to visit a former boyfriend and was due back in Spokane over the weekend. Her son had planned to pick her up from the airport but it was decided Charles would instead pickup her up.
Surveillance video from the Spokane airport confirmed Charles did pick Theresa up a little after midnight on Sept. 18 but then family members could not get ahold of either Charles or Theresa and they never returned home.
Investigators reported surveillance video from the Moses Lake Walmart showed Charles purchase a folding shovel, a sharpening stone, a tow strap, flashlight and batteries on Sept. 17. On the same day, investigators say Charles’ withdrew $500 from a bank in Moses Lake.
Charles’ phone records reportedly show he arrived at the Spokane airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sept. 18. Both his and Theresa’s phone then appear to travel west on I-90 until both cellphones went offline just before 2 a.m. in the Sprague area, according to investigators.
At about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 18, Theresa’s phone is back online for one second and registers a location west of Harrington in Lincoln County.
Investigators also obtained Google search records for Charles’ phone that they say showed he searched for “lorazepam and alcohol” and “what is a lethal dose of lorazepam,” according to court records.