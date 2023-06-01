YAKIMA - A Mattawa man reportedly faces charges after he allegedly offered two Moxee teens money for sex on May 23.
According to an article published by the Yakima Herald Republic, two 15-year-old girls told police that Isidro Cruz-Amaro contacted them at the Super 7 Store in Moxee at around 2:30 p.m.
The pair say Cruz-Amaro approached them and gave them a note asking them to text him. The newspaper reports that the note also stated that he had an offer for them and was willing to pay. The girls eventually texted him, and Cruz-Amaro asked them if they wanted a "sugar daddy" and asked the pair to spend 30 minutes with him for $500, according to a probable cause affidavit. Further dialogue from Cruz-Amaro was lewd in nature as well.
The publication reports that Cruz-Amaro was identified through his cell phone and a store security camera.
Cruz was detained in Grant County where he had been on a pre-trial release for a second-degree rape charge. He was booked into jail by Moxee Police.
Bail for Cruz-Amaro has been set at $100,000.