According to an article by the Seattle Times, the controversial case involving Joseph Zamora of Moses Lake is being revived by Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae. McCrae is reportedly recharging Zamora.
The Seattle Times reports Zamora was beaten by Moses Lake police officers on Feb. 5, 2017, charged with assaulting an officer, convicted, and served a full prison term. However, the state Supreme Court later overturned his convictions due to the prosecutor's use of racial bias during the trial. Despite Zamora already serving his sentence and the previous request by the prosecutors to dismiss the case, Grant County prosecutors are re-prosecuting him for the same alleged crimes.
Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae's rationale for recharging Zamora includes Zamora's failure to take responsibility for his actions and his request to charge the officer who beat him with attempted murder. McCrae believes that any conviction would count as criminal history and potentially impact any future sentences if Zamora were to commit further crimes.
Zamora's new legal team, composed of five Seattle lawyers working pro bono, is now representing him. They expressed their commitment to responding further in court.
The incident occurred in 2017 when Officer Kevin Hake stopped Zamora, leading to a struggle in which multiple officers reportedly used excessive force against Zamora. Zamora was left in a medically induced coma for a month as a result. He was later convicted of assaulting an officer, but his appeal highlighted the racial bias exhibited by the prosecutor during the trial. The state Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the prosecutor had engaged in race-based misconduct and vacated Zamora's convictions.
After the Supreme Court's decision, McCrae chose to refile the charges against Zamora, citing changes in circumstances and the need for a "full airing of the facts." However, Zamora's appellate lawyer filed a grievance accusing McCrae of prosecutorial misconduct. The Washington State Bar Association ultimately dismissed the grievance, siding with McCrae's argument that he was acting within his powers as a prosecutor.
McCrae disagreed with the Supreme Court's characterization of the case and criticized their opinion. He argued that Zamora's knife and refusal to remove his hand from his pocket should be considered and claimed that the Supreme Court ignored the fact that the officer had the ability to shoot Zamora but chose not to. McCrae believed the Supreme Court's decision undermined faith in law enforcement and the legal system.
Zamora's next court appearance is scheduled for September, where his new legal team will represent him in the ongoing case.