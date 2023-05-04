SPOKANE - A former Okanogan County deputy who is being mourned and memorialized by his former employer and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state may have died from taking fentanyl, according to an article published by KREM 2 News.
The TV news outlet says that intel is based on newly-filed court documents.
In a request for a search warrant, KREM 2 reports that Chamberlin may have taken half of a fentanyl pill that was given to him.
According to KREM 2's article, Chamberlin had returned home at about 8:30 p.m. on April 30 and complained of knee pain after spending time drinking alcohol while golfing earlier in the day. Court docs indicate that the person who was with Chamberlin gave him a half fentanyl pill for the pain. An hour later, Chamberlin was pronounced dead at his Spokane Valley home by authorities.
Investigators spoke to the person who allegedly gave Chamberlin the pill; they did not have a prescription for fentanyl.
The person who allegedly gave Chamberlin the fentanyl pill could face controlled substance homicide if it's confirmed that the former Spokane County and Okanogan County deputy died as a direct result of the drug.
A toxicology report is pending.