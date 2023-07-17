CONNELL - In a call for the state to honor its commitment, Washington state corrections workers stationed at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, along with their counterparts in prisons across the state, are claiming they are being denied a $1,000 pandemic-related bonus.
More than 400 members of the Washington Federation of State Employees, representing the Department of Corrections, are urging state leadership to fulfill their promise of these bonuses.
According to the workers, who are part of the Department of Corrections, they have been informed that they will not receive the negotiated Recognition and Retention Lump Sum of $1,000 outlined in their latest contracts. Jim Furchert, a community corrections officer, union steward, and member of the Washington Federation of State Employees, spoke out assertively on the matter.
"A thousand bucks may not seem like that much money to some folks, but to some of our lower-income workers, our support staff, who often struggle to earn a family wage, $1,000 is a substantial amount of money," expressed Furchert.
The eligibility criteria for the bonus states that it is intended for workers who were employed on or before July 1st, 2022, and have remained employed for at least a year. When asked about the non-payment issue, the Department of Corrections referred all questions to the Office of Financial Management. However, the latter declined to comment, citing an anticipated legal dispute surrounding the matter.
Furchert highlighted the significant efforts made by corrections workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that arrests were still being made, which required officers to transport individuals to prisons or jails. This put them at risk, as they often had no knowledge of the detainees' COVID-19 status or potential exposure.
"In that transport, you're in a car with a person – you don't know their COVID status, you don't know what they had. I can't think of a CCO or a community corrections officer, or even a correctional specialist, that didn't get COVID during the pandemic, because we were still out doing the work," explained Furchert.
Furthermore, Furchert emphasized the positive impact corrections workers have had on the system, implementing progressive changes that aim to improve the lives of those within the correctional system.
"The Washington State Community Corrections Division is one of the most progressive in the nation for some of the techniques we're using and some of the practices we're doing. I mean, we're really doing groundbreaking programs and groundbreaking approaches to attempt to impact behavior change," Furchert stated.
To address their concerns, the Washington Federation of State Employees has created a petition that members of the public can sign, seeking support for their cause.