CORRECTS YEAR IN SECOND SENTENCE TO 2023 Mechanic Jon Guthrie inspects the underside of a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at Japanese Auto Professional Service in Ann Arbor, Michigan. People are keeping their vehicles longer due to shortages of new ones and high prices. That drove the average U.S. vehicle age up to a record 12.5 years in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility. (AP Photo/Tom Krisher)