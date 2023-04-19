RITZVILLE - Expect detours and single-lane closures if you plan on navigating through the Ritzville area via I-90 this spring and summer.
June 5 is the tentative start date for a repaving project that spans along a 13 mile stretch of I-90 from Ritzville to Tokio (Sprague Lake).
The project will grind and lay hot mix asphalt on the portion of road that hasn't been repaved since 2011.
11 bridge deck repairs will also be done along the way.
Project Engineer Jody Qualley says the single-lane closures will not slow down traffic.
The repaving project is expected to last 75 days.