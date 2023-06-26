PROSSER - After making waves during his last political bout with a litany of congressional candidates in the 4th District in 2022, Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler says he's poised for another go at an attempt to either unseat or replace congressman Dan Newhouse.
Source ONE News received a press release from Sessler's campaign on Monday.
The Navy veteran and former race car driver plans to officially announce his candidacy on Monday, July 3 at the Patriot Barn in Prosser.
The 53-year-old came in third amongst Republican candidates vying for the congressional seat during the drama-packed 2022 primary election; Dan Newhouse ultimately retained his seat after beating Loren Culp in the general election.
Sessler is the founder and owner of Home Task, Inc., a maintenance company he started in 2004.