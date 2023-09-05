ELLENSBURG – The century-old Ellensburg Rodeo witnessed the crowning of its reigning champion once again. Stetson Dell Wright, for the second consecutive year, has claimed the title of the all-around cowboy, demonstrating unmatched skill and tenacity in saddle bronc and bull riding events.
Hailing from Milford, Utah, the 24-year-old rodeo sensation clinched victory in the saddle bronc riding competition, racking up an impressive 177.5 points on two head. His prowess wasn't limited to one event, however, as he showcased a commendable performance by finishing third in the bull riding competition.
Currently ranked No. 2 on the Pro Rodeo circuit in saddle bronc riding and sitting at the top position in bull riding, Wright's winnings from the rodeo amounted to a substantial $14,970.
Saturday night saw another feather added to Wright's cap as he triumphed in the Xtreme Bulls event. Delivering outstanding scores of 87.5 and 91, he took home a prize of $17,414. As of now, Wright is not just leading the PRCA world all-around charts but is doing so by a considerable margin. This year alone, his cumulative earnings have crossed the $353,400 mark.
J.D. Struxness from Milan, Minn., showcased a significant comeback from his initial eighth-place start, eventually seizing victory in the steer wrestling competition. This win added almost $9,700 to his account, catapulting him to the seventh spot in the PRCA World Standings.
The rodeo ground also resonated with the applause for other winners: Keenan Hayes in the bareback riding category, the dynamic duo of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in team roping, John Douch in tie-down roping, and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi who shined in the barrel racing competition. Kelsie Domer and Taylor Santos were not left behind, winning in breakaway roping and steer roping respectively. Last but not least, the bull riding category saw a win by T Parker.