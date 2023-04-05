WASHTUCNA - The Spokesman Review reports that a new, regional landfill is under construction near Washtucna in Adams County.
The landfill is owned by Waste Management and will be purposed for taking in household waste from across eastern Washington.
Plans for the landfill began back in the 1990s, but progress was continuously thwarted by disputes with neighboring wheat farmers.
The newspaper reports that the 550-acre landfill under development is situated about three miles east of Washtucna in southeast Adams County.
Waste Management told the Spokesman Review that it expects operations to begin in early 2024. An access road to the landfill and a weigh station will also be built. It’s expected to last about 150 years and will be developed in phases, according to the publication.
The new landfill is expected to create as many as 50 new jobs.