SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties on Monday, July 3.
According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
The Red Flag Warning will span from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wind speeds will fluctuate between 15 to 25 mph, reaching 35 mph to 40 mph.
Humidities will only reach 10 to 20 percent. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Meteorologists who issued the warning say the combination of the aforementioned factors could translate into rapid fire spread with all new fire starts.