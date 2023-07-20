MOSES LAKE - Longtime realtor and owner of Century 21 Alsted Real Estate in Moses Lake, Sherri Kasparek, reports that the local housing market is experiencing a surge in activity this summer.
With an increasing number of homes being listed for sale and prices reaching the 95th percentile or higher, Kasparek says sellers are finding themselves in a favorable position. However, she says it is crucial for sellers to be competitive with their pricing and offer incentives like assisting with closing costs to cater to buyers dealing with high-interest-rate loans.
Kasparek says one of the notable trends in the market is the high demand for new construction properties. Prospective homebuyers are showing a strong preference for newly built homes, which is indicative of the growing interest in modern amenities and energy-efficient features.
In addition to the demand for new homes, she says the rental market is also experiencing a surge in popularity. As the housing market remains competitive, many individuals and families are opting to rent properties while they search for their ideal home or wait for more suitable buying conditions.
Despite the increased activity in the market, Kasparek says foreclosure rates in Moses Lake remain remarkably low. This suggests that homeowners facing financial hardship still have viable options to avoid foreclosure. The market's resilience has allowed sellers to navigate financial challenges and find alternative solutions to selling their homes without facing foreclosure.
Kasparek emphasizes the importance of competitive pricing for sellers. When necessary, reducing the asking price can significantly boost activity and attract more potential buyers. By staying adaptable and responsive to market dynamics, sellers can increase their chances of a successful transaction.
Kasparek says Moses Lake and the surrounding region in Central Washington continue to be a hotspot for various opportunities. The area boasts significant industrial and agricultural growth, which has led to a surge in new job opportunities. Additionally, she says the region is attracting retirees looking for an affordable and peaceful place to settle down; the area has proven to be an excellent investment option for those seeking vacation homes.
Kasparek concluded The real estate market in Moses Lake and the surrounding region remains robust, with a mix of factors contributing to its vitality. As the region continues to attract attention for its economic prospects, affordability, and attractive living conditions, it is likely to maintain its appeal to both buyers and investors.