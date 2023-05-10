WENATCHEE - Loved ones of a murdered Rock Island man want it known that they'll go great lengths to ensure his death will not be in vain.
On Wednesday, the sister of 23-year-old Elias Mora-Ontiveros announced that a Justice for Elias rally will be held on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse in Wenatchee on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
The planned rally comes after the alleged shooter's girlfriend, Sabrina McCubbin, was released from jail after law enforcement recommended charges of rendering criminal assistance; those charges were dropped on Tuesday. It's believed that McCubbin was present when Elias was allegedly shot and killed by her partner, Erik Farias-Reyes, in East Wenatchee last month. She and Farias-Reyes were arrested by a tactical response team at Lyle's Motel in Wenatchee.
Court documents say the charges of rendering criminal assistance were dropped against after it was determined that an investigation into her involvement couldn't be completed in time for a speedy trial. It's possible that charges against McCubbin could be re-recommended and filed against her at a later date.
The decision on McCubbin's case by prosecutors sparked outrage among the murder victim's loved ones.
The alleged shooter, Farias-Reyes still faces charges of 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree attempted murder. Juan Vasquez-Hernandez of Rock Island was the suspected getaway driver, he too faces 2nd-degree murder charges.
An arraignment for Farias-Reyes is reportedly set for Thursday.