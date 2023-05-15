CASHMERE – It sounds like a rafter nearly lost his life on the water in Cashmere Monday evening after the watercraft he was in flipped in some rough rapids.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say a party of experienced white water rafters were on the Wenatchee River just west of the Applets Bridge when they flipped.
All but one rafter was able to make it to shore. The submerged rafter needed to be pulled from the water by other paddlers.
Sheriff’s officials say the man was blue, but the color in his body returned after CPR was performed on him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. It’s believed that he will survive.